Parks, Rec advises pet owners to not abandon pets at local parks and ponds

TUCSON (KVOA) - The city reported that people have been dumping unwanted pet ducks, chickens and turtles at ponds and parks all over Tucson.

This has become an issue for multiple reasons. The first though is that these pets aren't able to survive after being in a home and then suddenly out on their own.

It can be as simple as the pets that are left at these parks now being exposed to other animals that will go after them.

Pets coming from a home will also have to figure out how to get water and food while dealing with trash and other people.

They say even the weather can sometimes be an obstacle for pets that are left alone.

All kinds of animals have been let go at these ponds and parks, but the City of Tucson said that there has been a lot of turtles and ducks showing up all over.

However, parks and recreation said that they do not remove wildlife, so they're asking people to find another solution.

"The best thing is if you don't want your pet anymore, try to find a new home for it, the best thing would be to re-home your pet," Sierra Boyer from the City of Tucson Parks and Rec said. "And if you can't find a new home for your pet but you just can't keep it at home then try contacting one of the organizations that do take care of animals."

"It's a shock to them," Sheila Bowden of Friends of Fort Lowell Park said. "It's inhumane and then, of course, this is a wild area of town but quite honestly all over town there's coyotes and bobcats so a lot of times they get attacked and killed by wildlife here."

If you're overwhelmed with an animal and don't know what to do with it, you're encouraged to call PACC, the Humane Society or Tucson Wildlife Center for advice on what to do with your pet.