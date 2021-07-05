Duchess of Cambridge in self-isolation for Coronavirus contact

LONDON, England -- Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Her husband, Prince William, arrived for an event in London today (Monday) without the duchess.

Kate had been scheduled to attend events with him to celebrate the anniversary of Britain's National Health Service.

The royal palace says Kate is fully vaccinated and showing no symptoms.

But her office says the Duchess is self-isolating at home as a precaution.

The contact took place last week.

And under current British rules, contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases must quarantine at home for ten days.

Both Kate and William received first doses of coronavirus vaccine in may.