Coconino National Forest to reopen due to rainfall in district

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KVOA) - Thank you rain for the rainfall this weekend!

Due to the amount of rain, the Coconino National Forest is set to reopen to the public on Tuesday at 6 a.m. Stage 2 fire restrictions will remain in effect.

According to officials, fire danger is still very high across all forest districts. Visitors must stay cautious in the areas.

Some tips to keep in mind are to avoid dragging chains and driving over dry vegetation.

