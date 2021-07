Chipotle will offer buy-one, get-one-free entrees in-restaurants tomorrow at 3 p.m. to close, at participating locations.

It's part of the White House's national month of action to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.

All you need to do is say "friends BOGO" to redeem a free entree with the purchase of an entree of equal or greater value.

The deal only applies to in-store orders, other restrictions may apply.