Chandler Police in search of vulnerable woman after leaving group home

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Chandler Police Department is searching for a missing woman Monday.

Officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for 39-year-old, Oromina Valdez.

According to reports, Valdez was last seen near the area of South Hartford Street and West Pecos Road at 8:30 a.m.

Valdez is described as a Hispanic woman, with brown eyes and brown hair. She is five feet, five inches and weighs 200 pounds.

She apparently left the group home residence in a "contracted Veyo medical transport," though no medical appointments were available due to the holiday.

Reports detail that Valdez suffers from schizophrenia and mild intellectual disorder which require her to be on medication.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.