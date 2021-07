TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that a crash between Fort Lowell and Country Club involving two cars has left people with serious injuries.

🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨



All travel on E. Ft. Lowell Rd between N. Country Club Rd. and N. Treat Ave. is restricted as officer are investigating a serious collision involving two vehicles.



Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/WA3fdHhYhF — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) July 4, 2021

The amount of victims in the crash has not been released at this time. TPD is on the scene and still investigating the crash.

We will update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.