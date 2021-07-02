This week’s heatwave takes its toll on Christmas tree farms

The unprecedented heatwave across the Northwest is going to have an impact on your Christmas celebrations.

The extremely high temperatures over the past several days have damaged Christmas tree farms across the region.

Families that have been growing the trees for decades say they're seeing something they've never seen before.

They say the heat has damaged trees across their farms, and the young seedlings are damaged too.

Tree experts say it's like the trees have been sunburnt.

And, with the trees so damaged, owners say they can't sell them.

That may make it much harder for you and your family to find a Christmas tree, and if you do manage to get one, it will be a lot more expensive.

"There are thousands of trees on this farm that have been damaged in the matter, that's going to render them unsellable," said Christmas tree farmer Mark Schmidlin.

If this is the only heatwave of the summer, growers say they might be able to recover somewhat, but with most of the summer yet to come, they're not optimistic.