SILVER ALERT: Vulnerable man missing after leaving home in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KVOA) - Chandler Police Department is in search of a vulnerable man Friday night.

Harry Guthrie, 82, was last seen leaving his home, which is located in the area of Arizona Avenue and Chandler Heights Road at around 5 p.m.

The 82-year-old is described as being six feet two inches and weighs 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray sports jacket and jeans.

Guthrie left in a 2007 Silver Cadillac Sedan with Arizona license plates that read, BRK3293.

He reportedly gave no explanation as to where he was going. It has also been noted that this is not normal behavior for Guthrie.

He has Alzheimer's and also suffers from dementia. Reports tell that Guthrie did not take his Alzheimer's medication.

He does not have a cellphone and apparently gets lost while driving.

If you have any information as to where he may be, call 911 or Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.