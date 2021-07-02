Pet owners advised to prepare for Independence Day fireworks

Many people are looking forward to seeing the skies light up with colorful fireworks this weekend, but it can be a very stressful time for pets.

Experts say one of the most important things people can do is to leave their pet inside, preferably in a room or crate if possible.

They say now is a good time to make sure everyone's four legged friend is microchipped, and that the identification tag has all the up-to-date contact information.

Also, make sure you have a current picture on hand, Just in case.

Experts say owners should walk through your yard and look for any firework debris before they let their pet back outside.