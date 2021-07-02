Skip to Content

Pet owners advised to prepare for Independence Day fireworks

Many people are looking forward to seeing the skies light up with colorful fireworks this weekend, but it can be a very stressful time for pets.

Experts say one of the most important things people can do is to leave their pet inside, preferably in a room or crate if possible.

They say now is a good time to make sure everyone's four legged friend is microchipped, and that the identification tag has all the up-to-date contact information.

Also, make sure you have a current picture on hand, Just in case.

Experts say owners should walk through your yard and look for any firework debris before they let their pet back outside.

