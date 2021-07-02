Happy birthday America! Here are some 4th of July events happening across southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) – We've got the 4th of July weekend up ahead, so what celebrations are happening here in southern Arizona? Things are a bit different this year, in a good way. Fireworks are back right here in Tucson!

And, not only in Tucson but all across southern Arizona…

Cochise County:

Benson will have a fireworks display at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday

Sierra Vista's fireworks will start at 8:05 p.m.

Santa Cruz County:

Nogales will have a show on Sunday at 8:30 as well.

For the greater Tucson area:

Marana's show will begin at 9:30.

Oro Valley's will begin at 9.

If you're right here in the city of Tucson, you can see fireworks on A Mountain on Sunday at 9:15.

For those who are worried about the dry conditions, here's what the city is doing:

"Fire suppression efforts will be held on the mountain in advance of the show. They do a full wet-down of the mountain" said Andy Squire of the City of Tucson. "Tucson Fire and Tucson Water work together to get that prepped. Tucson fire stages crews on the mountain before and after the show."

So, some things are different this year but at least we have shown as last year was quite different.

To view information about each celebration, click on the links above.