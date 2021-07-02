Free stays around the world for a year!

IHG Hotels & Resorts is offering 1 U.S.-based traveler the opportunity to stay at their properties "rent-free" in locations across the world, for one year!

The prize is a $60,000 value, and the winner will get to stay at any IHG property, which includes Intercontinental Hotels and Resorts, Kimpton Hotels, and Holiday Inn Express.

To enter, head to Instagram or Twitter and tell IHG why you need an epic vacation, without telling IHG why you need need an epic vacation.

Use the hashtag, #IHGtellmecontest, and tag @IHGhotels.