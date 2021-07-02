Experts anticipate record travel weekend

If you're planning to travel over the long weekend… You're not alone!

According to AAA, this will be the second busiest July 4th travel weekend ever. They expect more than 43 million people to travel by car across the nation.

Analysts with Gas Buddy, and app that tracks gas prices, are advising drivers to keep an eye on state lines, where prices can jump or plummet as much as 40 cents.

The national average for a gallon of gas is expected to top three dollars and 11 cents this weekend.

Some airports, including Los Angeles International, are already seeing record daily numbers passing through security. They expect even more this weekend.

However, Sunday is expected to be a light day.