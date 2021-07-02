After 123 years, Patagonia Marshal’s office closed for good

PATAGONIA (KVOA) - This week the town of Patagonia officially closed the Marshal's office and will now have the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's department take over policing duties.

This is a move that, according to the Patagonia city manager, is a financial decision that he believes will benefit the town long term.

Joe Patterson, the now former Patagonia marshal says he wasn't informed that he, along with two deputy marshals would be unemployed until June 22nd. This was also confirmed by the town manager.

The office was officially closed on July 1.

"I don't like the way it transpired," said Patterson. "They can go back and say it's been happening since January. There's no public meetings. There's no meetings with me, no meetings with anybody."

He adds that he has received dozens of calls from concerned Patagonia residents.

Some are even contributing to a GoFundMe to help the three of them as they decide what to do moving forward.

"I'm concerned because we have had a small crew of law enforcement officers that have added a personal touch to this town and they've known the history of the people in this town and the town itself," said Diana Assenmacher, a resident of Patagonia.

Last year's budget for the Marshal's Office was just over $367,000.

The agreement Patagonia has made with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department is a flat rate of just over $358,000 per year. This provides 15-plus hours of coverage per day with three sheriff's deputies.

This move saves the town $9,000 this year.

"From a financial standpoint we have a fixed cost, that's the biggest take from my viewpoint," said Ron Robinson, Patagonia Town Manager. "That's what I'm focused on, I go back to the numbers and I look at the numbers and the operation."