Students get more financial aid from appeals because of COVID-19 Pandemic

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (NBC NEWS) -- Covid 19 has disrupted college life and impacted many families' ability to afford it.

Yet as colleges and universities aim to boost enrollments… There may be opportunities for incoming students to negotiate for more financial aid.

Julia hull was accepted to her top college choice.

"I had gotten into the nursing program and gotten the merit scholarship," Hull said.

That scholarship helped offset her 52-thousand dollar tuition as a full-time undergrad at Fairfield University.

After meeting with a college funding consultant, Hull's father Tom, and his wife Lauren, followed advice on how to officially "Appeal" for more money.

In asking for more need-based aid, experts say be transparent about how your family's income and expenses have changed since then.

If a student gets additional financial aid, make sure to clarify whether its renewable or not. Typically you apply for need-based aid every year. Meanwhile scholarship money tends to be renewable as long as you maintain a certain gpa and credit load.