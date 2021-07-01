AZ Game, Fish hope for healthy monsoon to lessen wildlife water drought

TUCSON (KVOA) - Serious droughts throughout the state have caused the Arizona Game and Fish Department to put much more work into this year's haul than in the past they released Thursday.

Current conditions have caused hauls to occur twice a week since January 2021, when in the past, hauls usually only occur during the summer months.

“Normally we just haul during the summer months, but for the last two years, we’ve been hauling all winter," an Arizona Game and Fish official said. "We’re hauling even more now because of how dry it's been and we don't really expect it to get any better. This is going to become even more critical every year from now on.”

In the past six months, AZGFD has hauled more than 73,000 gallons from about 60 catchments located in Southeastern Arizona.

“If we get a healthy monsoon in the month of July, we may be able to haul less," the official said. "But we have to hope for the best and plan for the worse. We’re not taking anything off the table with how much work we have to do.”

The annual budget which includes salaries and costs is $200,000 but they also heavily rely on donations from the public.

To help, please visit azwildlifehero.com.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Kelly Horyczun.