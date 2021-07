PHOENIX (KVOA) - A reputed bomb threat is being investigated Thursday night near the Luke Air Force Base.

According to a tweet shared by Luke Air Force Base, the 56th Fighter Wing Security Forces have responded to the threat at the South Gate on Litchfield Avenue.

The community is advised to avoid the area until the threat has been handled.

56th Fighter Wing Security Forces is currently responding to reports of a bomb threat at the South Gate on Litchfield Ave. We ask everyone to avoid this area until the threat has been contained. Further updates will be published on our social media platforms. — Luke Air Force Base (@LukeAFB) July 2, 2021

This is an ongoing investigation.