100 dogs arrive in Wisconsin to find new homes

MADISON, Wis. (CNN) - Nicholas Rizzo has been a pilot for 13 years, and until Thursday, his career reached a new height!

"This was a cool experience honestly. I've never seen this many dogs," Rizzo said. "It smelled a little bit. A lot a bit actually."

Despite the smell, he's as happy as some of these pups, knowing they get new homes.

"We are taking part in one of the largest animal rescue efforts ever attempted," Amy Good with the Dane County Humane Society said.

Good was on their flight from El Paso, Texas Thursday morning.

"They were at the point where they had 800 animals in their care which is just really a lot for one organization to have to take care of day in and day out," Good explained.

According to reports, 350 animals flew out in total and 100 dogs were taken here to Dane County.

The rest will go elsewhere in Wisconsin, California and New Jersey.

"There are multiple groups here today taking these animals to Minnesota, Illinois and right here in Wisconsin," Good said. "So some of these animals are coming back to Dane County Humane Society, others are going up to the twin cities."

Many of these pups have been in shelters in El Paso for two to three years. But now they're Wisconson, hoping to find their forever home!

If their cute faces aren't enough of a sell for you Rizzo said some were some of the better passengers he's ever flown.