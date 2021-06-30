Holiday gas prices: after a brief dip, gas prices in the U.S. are on the rise again

After a brief dip, gas prices in the U.S. are on the rise again.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in the U.S. was $3.10 a gallon as of Tuesday.

Far more in cities like Los Angeles where prices are closer to $5.00 per gallon.

Experts say the demand for crude oil has spiked as more Americans hit the road this Fourth of July weekend.

There are also reports of gas outages at stations across the country due to delivery issues.

According to AAA, Utah, Indiana, Oregon, and Washington saw the largest weekly price increase.

Gas prices have been climbing steadily since the beginning of the year.

Tuesday's national average of $3.10 is some two cents more than last week, five cents more than last month, and 92 cents more expensive than the average price at the same time last year.

AAA forecasts a record-breaking 43.6 million Americans will hit the road for travel from Thursday to Monday.