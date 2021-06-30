Delayed your doctor’s visit due to the pandemic? Experts say it’s time for you to go back.

TUCSON (KVOA) – Time is ticking! That's what the American Heart Association says when it comes to your routine doctor's appointments. They're telling you to schedule your annual check up's.

Many people missed appointments throughout the pandemic, but it's now time for those preventative measures to come back.

"Preventative services such as immunizations, screening tests, cervical cancer screening, colon cancer screening," said Dr. Scott Van Valkenburg of Arizona Complete Health.

Those are just a few things people put off during the pandemic. The American Heart Association is partnering with Arizona Complete Health to remind you to get back in your routine.

"We know that due to the disruption, there was a significant decrease in the number of preventative services that people were obtaining," Van Valkenburg added.

Van Valkenburg also said to think about how many times you've taken your vehicle in for preventative maintenance ever since the pandemic began.

"Prevention really is one of the biggest things you can do to help a longer, healthier life for yourself," said Krystal Webb of the American Heart Association.

By doing things like…

"Healthy eating or getting healthy physical activity or getting active with your family so you're really instilling those healthy habits with your kids at a young age," Webb added.

"It's not that people are trying to avoid their physical… it's just that they're busy and have been caught up in other priorities in their lives," said Van Valkenburg.

"If you're a little skittish about going into an office still, check with your doctor on what their telehealth options are," Webb told News 4 Tucson.

The early diagnosis of a disease makes it much more treatable than later. The American Heart Association says about 21% of Arizona residents reported delaying or not getting medical attention from May 21th to June 14th of this year.

