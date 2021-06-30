Bob Baffert cover-up? Washington Post article details possible PED use

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Washington Post investigation sheds new light on Bob Baffert, the horse trainer who recently made headlines after his horse, Medina Spirit, tested positive for a banned substance after winning the Kentucky Derby earlier this year.

What this starts to impact is how people see Bob Baffert's legacy, as a longstanding face of the sport and a winner of over 3,000 races, these sudden performance-enhancing drug incidents could make some question his dominant run.

According to the Washington Post, California race regulators secretly worked to exonerate Baffert after his horse tested positive for a banned substance.

"We obtained a document that shed some light on a saga that really has been shrouded in official secrecy for years," said Gus Garcia-Roberts, an investigative sports reporter for the post.

That saga details a positive test for Justify, the horse that won the triple crown in 2018, which if action had been taken sooner, could have disqualified the thoroughbred from completing the triple crown.

"They were sitting on a positive test for a horse that was about to make history and how do they handle that," said Garcia-Roberts.

Garcia-Roberts said they kept the positive test result secret and made it seem invalid.

But not everyone agrees with the sudden scrutiny of Baffert.

Some point to his long-standing record of success and the fact that horses get tested at every race as reasons that beg the question, 'Why are these banned substance tests resurfacing now?'

"I think a lot of it is Bob's on top and people like to take a shot at the guy on top," said Mike Weiss, General Manager of Rillito Racetrack, "The one they're bringing up from 2018 is an anti-nausea medicine and it could have been in the feed and that's the way they were looking at it."

According to the post, the positive test in 2018 was for scopolamine, which is often the result of Jimson Weed, which can contaminate feed or straw the horses ingest.

After an investigation, they did find Jimson Weed, but could not confirm whether or not it was in the feed for Baffert's horse, the case was dropped.

For now, the saga has led to split opinions.

"I think that within racing he's lost favor in a lot of powerful corners," said Garcia-Roberts.

"To pull something out from 2018 saying would he have been eligible for the triple crown, that's grasping if you ask me," said Weiss.