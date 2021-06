COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Walnut Fire, which sparked in Cochise County on June 20, has now been fully contained.

As of Tuesday evening, Arizona State Forestry announced in a Tweet that at 10,667 acres, the Walnut Fire is 100 percent contained.

The cause of the fire was due to a lightning strike which fueled grass and brush to ignite.

It was a tough battle between firefighters, the community and the fire, but the fire came to a loss.