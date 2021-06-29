Sunnyside District 2020 grads walk stage for first time

TUCSON (KVOA) - High school seniors from the graduating class of 2020 were able to walk across the stage for their first time.

The Sunnyside School District held a commencement ceremony at Sunnyside High School Tuesday night.

The district expected around 400, 2020 graduates to attend the ceremony.

All three high schools in the district (Sunnyside, Desert View and Star Academic High School) participated in the event.

Each graduate was given four guest passes, to which the district asked to come wearing masks and follow COVID-19 mitigation guidelines when possible.

News 4 Tucson's Mark Mingura spoke with a 2020 graduate who admitted that because it has already been a year, and she's currently attending the University of Arizona, the ceremony is not that exciting as it would have been a year ago.

"I already got my diploma, which was one part of it. But being able to physically walk across my stage, get pictures with all of my friends in our cap and gowns and stuff, you know I think that's what it is," 2020 Desert View graduate Alyssa Elias said.

Despite negative thoughts and feelings, seeing the 2021 graduates get their chance to walk across the stage has her wanting to do the same.