Remembering Granite Mountain Hotshots with tribute

YARNELL, Ariz. (KVOA) - Wednesday marks eight years since the Yarnell Fire took the lives of 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots, who did everything they could to protect Arizona communities from the flames.

A tribute wall decorates the highest point of the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park in Yarnell.

The park was dedicated to the crew in 2016.

The public is allowed to hike the Hotshots trail and leave a note on the remembrance wall. Or, they can hike down the memorial trail and pay respects at the site where the hotshots were recovered.