PACC sees rise in animal hoarding cases

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima Animal Care Center told News 4 Tucson that dozens of animals are in the shelter right now due to several animal hoarding cases.

PACC said it's becoming an increasing problem across Pima County.

"We've just year to date run 15 cases and impounded 400 animals in those 15 cases," Chistina Snow, the Animal Protection Manager at PACC said. "So, it's extreme."

Richard Poppy is a mental health counselor in Tucson. He said, in some instances, a traumatic event triggers a hoarding episode.

"People react to traumatic incidences in various ways," Poppy said. "For some people, the collecting of things will provide them some comfort."

Poppy said typically hoarders are indecisive.

"And so, trying to make a decision to get rid of something or pass it on is difficult to do," he said.

"Sometimes they may need help but need help getting to the level where they can ask for it," Nikki Reck, the spokesperson for PACC said.

"If we're on scene, we're not looking to take punitive measures, we're looking to help you, help the animals and help this community," Snow said.