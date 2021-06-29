More active this afternoon!

Active afternoon with more of the same the rest of the week! Biggest threats will be blowing dust, flash flooding, gusty outflows and frequent lightning. With fire scars from the Bighorn Fire last year and recently burned areas, runoff from heavy rain will especially be a concern so stay weather AWARE!

Most of the action was confined to the south and east of Tucson yesterday afternoon but deep moisture continues to spread north and west so expect more activity across Pima County and to the south and east this afternoon. The most active days will be Wednesday through Friday thanks to a surge in moisture from Tropical Storm Enrique.

While we won’t see accumulating rain every single day in every single spot, we’re expecting most locations to pick up anywhere from 0.25" to 1.25" today through the weekend. The higher elevations to the south and east of Tucson could pick up closer to 2” of rain!

Thanks to the increase in moisture and storm activity, temperatures will also drop several degrees below normal with highs mainly in the low to mid 90s! Overnight lows will be in the 60s and 70s, but it will be a bit muggy too.

Our chance for showers and storms continues through the weekend and it looks like the first part of July will remain active!

Today: Few showers and storms (30%). High: 98°

Few showers and storms (30%). High: 98° Tonight: Scattered showers and storms (50%). Low: 76°

Scattered showers and storms (50%). Low: 76° Tomorrow: Widespread showers and storms (60%). High: 96°

