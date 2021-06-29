Skip to Content

Heroic Border Patrol agent saves young migrant from drowning in Texas

Border Patrol Agent Saves Drowning Child Migrant
PENITAS, TX. (KVOA) - A Border Patrol agent risked his life to save a young migrant child from drowning on Saturday.

The McAllen Border Patrol agents had been following footprints that were leading away from the river and into the United States when the agents came stumbled upon a Guatemalan child struggling to stay afloat in a pond.

The agent immediately took action, tying a rope around his waist and entering the pond to retrieve the child.

Fortunately, the agent was able to rescue the child. Both the child and agent required further medical treatment and transported to a hospital.

They were both cleared and released on Saturday.

