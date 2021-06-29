Chick-Fil-A wins ‘Restaurant Customer Satisfaction Report’ for 7th year in a row, but its lead is shrinking

Chick-Fil-A continues its 7-year reign atop the list of both fast food and limited service restaurants.

However, the chain's lead dropped a point from the previous year.

Meanwhile, customer satisfaction with full-service restaurants bounced back from last year, climbing 1.3%.

Last year's industry leader, Longhorn Steakhouse, fell 1% into a 3-way tie for second place with Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse.