Are you prepared for flash flooding? Pima County officials want you to be.

TUCSON (KVOA) – As Meteorologist Shea Sorenson has been telling us to expect rain throughout the week, how can you protect your home from flash flooding?

Remember the Bighorn Fire? Well, we haven't had much rain since then, that means the runoff is of huge concern to Pima County officials. The following video is what went viral last year after receiving .03 inches! Watch | Facebook

Here in Tucson, Pima County Flood Control warns that we live in a mountain front watershed heavy area… that said, all of the rain that happens in the mountains will make its way down to the valley. The county says to remember there's flood insurance… look around and analyze your home. All throughout the year they have done preventative maintenance, but this week, they say that they're all hands on deck.

You can sign up for MyAlerts from the county because they're not so sure what the next few storms could bring: http://myalerts.pima.gov/

"We have mapped areas where we expect those flows could go in the worse case scenario," said Joseph Cuffari of Pima County Regional Flood Control. "We're also about to send out a postcard to people who would be affected by that."

And, don't forget that Pima County offers free sand bags at the following locations:

Department of Transportation facility at 1313 S. Mission Road (724-6410);

Brandi Fenton Memorial Park in the northwest dirt parking lot;

In Summerhaven on Carter Canyon Road at the north side of Snyder Road and Lason Lane; and

The Town of Oro Valley is providing sandbags at Naranja Park in the Christmas tree drop off lot located just north of the Archery Range along the entry drive.

For more information on the Bighorn Fire Flood Risk, click here. And remember... turn around, don't drown!