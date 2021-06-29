Animal boots needed to keep pets’ paws safe this summer

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank is hoping you can help keep our four-legged friends safe this summer.

The non-profit is trying to collect 50 to 100 pairs of animal boots to protect pets from the hot pavements around town.

They said that if you are able to put your hand on the cement and hold it there for more than 6 seconds it's safe enough for your dogs, but if not, the pavement is too hot for their paws and will burn them easily.

"Our animals are companions, and even if you don't have a home, and don't know where your next meal is to be able to feed your animal, we need to be able to help," Donna Deconcini of Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank said. "And for those of us that can, we should."



The food bank is also accepting handmade animal boots.

For more information, visit saafb.org.