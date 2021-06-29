2-year-old girl drowns in Chandler community lake

CHANDLER, Ariz. (12 News) — A 2-year-old girl died Tuesday night after wandering from home and being discovered unconscious in a Chandler lake, according to police.

Police responded to a neighborhood near Alma School and Chandler Heights roads around 5:31 p.m. after the child was reported missing from an apartment complex.

Investigators said officers searched the area for the girl, and she was later found unconscious in a nearby community lake.

Officers performed CPR before the 2-year-old was rushed to a hospital, but she later died.

Police believe the girl wandered from the apartment unnoticed despite being watched by a relative.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.