TRAFFIC: Incident prompts investigation, road blockage on eastbound Valencia

TUCSON (KVOA) - Eastbound Valencia Road is blocked after deputies responded to an investigation on Monday.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, an incident on the roadway of Valencia Road and Beehive prompted an investigation.

Reports show that the public is not in danger in relation to the incident, however, PCSD advised motorists to seek alternate routes at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

