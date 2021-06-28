Teams use sonar devices in rescue efforts after Florida building collapses

Search and rescue efforts continue in Surfside, Florida, after a 12-story residential building collapsed on Thursday.

Heavy equipment, state-of-the-art technology, and skill are helping hundreds of first responders power thru night and day, alternating hours and digging through the mound of debris in multiple squads of 6-8 people.

Among the boots on the ground, a search team from Mexico has performed roughly 1,000 similar tasks in 26 countries.

"Everyone is working, everyone is doing their job and we are optimistic," said Moises Soffer, who is working as part of the search team From Mexico.

Their tiny K9 is specifically trained to sniff out survivors.

"He can go into voids that a big dog could not normally go, and also because of the weight, she can go into places that have more instability that another dog could not go," said Soffer.

But the process is still painstakingly slow, even with a grid-style mapping system to target unchecked areas and a large 125-foot long trench.

An Israeli search team is also on the ground assisting Miami-Dades urban search and rescue force while helping families of the missing understand.

"The commander turned and looked at everybody and said I think they've been doing a perfect job, that said a lot and we already knew that," said Charles Burkett, the Mayor of Surfside.