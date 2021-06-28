Man found dead in vehicle, causes investigation on Valencia Road

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead after Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to an incident involving a single vehicle that caused the closure of Valencia Road on Monday.

Deputies explained that upon arrival, just before 6 p.m., they found the adult male dead in the vehicle.

PCSD Detectives took over the investigation.

Reports also entail that there is no danger to the public. The roadway will reopen soon.

Details are limited at this time.

