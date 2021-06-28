Hot week ahead: millions under heat alerts

Both the East Coast and West Coast are bracing for more brutally hot temperatures this week.

This time of year, the Pacific Northwest is usually about 70 degrees but not now.

Temperatures have been well into the triple digits in cities like Portland and Seattle.

Nearly 20 million people in the region are under an excessive heat warning through Thursday, and hundreds of daily high-temperature records are forecast to be broken through the week.

At Portland International Airport, the all-time hottest temperature was recorded Sunday, 112 degrees, and it could be broken this week.

Seattle set its all time high Sunday too, at 104.

Thousands of people across both Washington and Oregon lost power Sunday night because of the heat.

And for those with power, that doesn't mean they have AC.

Air-conditioning in the West and Northwest is less common than anywhere else in the country.

A U.S. Census Bureau survey says more than 50% of Seattle homes don't have it.

Cities are setting up cooling centers and opening senior centers, libraries, and community centers for people to cool down.

"Heat is a stress on the body, it's a stress on the mind. It is uncomfortable to be hot for long periods of time," said Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County Health Officer.

Not only can it be uncomfortable, but also dangerous.

"So you might get nausea, headaches, light-headedness, muscle cramps," said Dr. June Spector, UW Dept. Of Environmental & Occupational Health Sciences.

"Make sure you're paying extra attention to yourself, to your health," said Deputy Chief Scott Dorsey, Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue.