Despite uptick in wildfires, air quality still rated “Good” in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fortunately, because the wildfires throughout the state are not in our immediate area, the air quality in Tucson is considered good right now, but because of the dry conditions that can always change.

With the uptick in wildfires this year, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) said it's important to be aware of the air you're breathing.

"We saw the telegraph fire, another fire that's over 100,000 acres so, when we have the very dry fuels these fires can spread very very quickly," Matt Pace, Air Quality Meteorologist, ADEQ, said.

While these fires aren't close enough to change Pima County's air quality to anything worse than moderate, News 4 Tucson's Daniel McFarland explains that you should still pay attention to the latest forecasts and fires because a change in weather could have a big impact on the air quality.

"During monsoon, what we have is an east wind," McFarland said. "So if you have a fire in Cochise County like the Walnut fire, what you can have is a lot of smoke moving into Tucson earlier in the day before those rain chances in the afternoon."

Should conditions of air quality deteriorate, it's important to know if you are considered a high-risk individual when it comes to air quality concerns.

Generally, children, the elderly and those with asthma, heart and lung conditions qualify as high risk and should be aware of the air quality.

Staying inside and taking the proper precautions can help keep you stay safe and healthy.

"Use our resources on the internet or the news, and try to see well what is going on in our community. What is the air quality, and where is the nearest fire?" Dr. Katherine Aparicio, Medical Director at El Rio Health, said. "I really think that if everyone is kind of mindful of that, then they can avoid these trips to the doctor."

Fortunately, this year has been better than last year when air quality was a big concern for residents in the Old Pueblo.

"Unlike the Bighorn Fire, that we saw last year that did bring smoke into the Tucson area, the fires right now are further away from Tucson, so we're not seeing that smoke draining down into the region," Pace said.

To stay updated on the latest air quality warnings click on the weather tab.