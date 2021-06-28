Board of Regents approves proposed “School of Mining & Mineral Resources” at UArizona

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Arizona Board of Regents recently approved the creation of a School of Mining and Mineral Resources at the University of Arizona.

Did you know that the state of Arizona produces 74% of the nation’s copper? And, is the sixth-largest copper producer in the world? Seems like there’s no better place to study this field.

As reducing carbon emissions is a global effort, the need for mined resources increases.

UArizona says that the World Bank estimates the demand for copper could grow 200% by 2050.

So, the University of Arizona School of Mining & Mineral Resources will be housed between the College of Engineering and College of Science. It will offer undergrad degrees, grad degrees and professional training, as well.

It's the school's intention to start offering at least some of these courses in fall 2022.

For more information on the approval, click here.