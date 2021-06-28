Attorney General steps in to resolve discrimination against veteran, his service animal

TUCSON (KVOA) - Those with disabilities are often found accompanied by a service animal. However, some businesses refuse to service those with their service animals present.

Due to those incidents, Attorney General Mark Brnovich has helped resolve a similar complaint against a Tucson business that allegedly refused to serve a veteran because his service animal was present in March of 2020.

Apparently, the veteran filed a complaint of discrimination with the Arizonans with Disabilities Act against P'Nosh Deli and Catering Company/Old Father Inn, arguing that the companies refused to serve him due to his disability and service dog.

The company agreed to pay monetary damages to the veteran, civil penalties and donated to an organization that trains service animals for veterans.