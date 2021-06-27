Wildlife encounters increase as animals seek relief from heat and drought

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Summer in the desert is always a challenge. Humans can stay inside and turn on the air-conditioning, but wildlife is left to survive on limited resources.

"Wildlife gets stressed just like we do in hot temps. but we can drink water and they are experiencing drought. So they are getting into places they wouldn't normally be in search of water and sometimes shelter," said Arizona Game and Fish Public Information Officer Mark Hart.



Hart says the animals most likely to appear in residential areas are bobcat, javelina and coyote. This is a year-round thing but more pronounced in June. Javelina typically are not dangerous to people. Most people have encounters with javelina trying to protect their dogs.

"They don't know the difference between a dog and a coyote, they don't see very well but they smell very well, " Hart said.

The biggest threats are bears and mountain lions.

"Typically when bears or mountain lions tree, if you just leave them alone they go away," Hart said.

Younger bears tend to explore and in the past six weeks bears have been sited at Pima, Ventana and Sabino Canyons.



If any of these wild animals are showing up at your home check to see what resources, like water or shelter, they are looking for. Hart said they could be searching for food, "They also may be searching for food. Is there birdseed fallen from your feeder? Well javelina love that stuff."

It's also illegal to feed wildlife in Pima County. If you leave water for deer and javelina , it's best to keep the amount small, like a pie tin size. You could also attract predators.



Arizona Game and Fish says you should call them if you see a bear or mountain lion, 623-236-7201. AZGFD is also leaving water for wildlife, but it's expensive hauling water into the desert. Iyou want to donate, check out their website.

