One person dead after Saturday night crash on Southside

TUCSON (KVOA) - One person is dead after a collision on E. Valencia Road on Saturday night after the car the person was riding in lost control and flipped over a median, landing in oncoming traffic.

20-year-old Mary-Isabelle Raquel Rivas was pronounced dead at the scene. Rivas was the passenger in the car that lost control.

Both drivers involved in the crash were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges or citations have been issued at this time.