Amber Alert issued in Phoenix for twin children

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber alert for two children.

Police are searching for Havanna and Joseph Schackleford, both 1-year-old. They are believed to be wearing a shirt with unicorns and white t-shirt with yellow fish.

They say to look out for Eddie Jones who is 31-years-old and is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 186lbs, black hair, brown eyes and has a small mustache wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Jones is believed to be driving a White 2003 Nissan Pathfinder with an Arizona license plate that reads 1CA6RB.

Jones has a tattoo of a bear claw at the base of his neck and a scar on his left eyebrow. Jones made comments about driving to New Mexico.

AZDPS says the vehicle is driven by Jones, their uncle, who stole the vehicle and is under the influence.

The children are believed to be abducted from 1625 N. 44th Street.

Contact 911 with any information or sighting.