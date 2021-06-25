Local activists and law enforcement react to Chauvin sentence

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Monday, former police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the death of George Floyd.

Following the sentencing, News 4 Tucson reached out to local activists and law enforcement on their thoughts on the sentencing.

Jahmar Anthony, a civil rights activist here in Tucson, says he had hoped Chauvin would receive the maximum possible sentence.

But, he also believes that it is a positive development when it comes to cases like this.

"Twenty-two and a half years is a long time and it kind of lets people know that, (just) because you have a badge now it (doesn't) give you the right to hurt people," Anthony said. "Hopefully it makes people know, that are designed to serve and protect, that that's what they need to do and they need to be more careful."

When it comes to policing locally, homicide unit sergeant and 35-year veteran with the Tucson police department, Marco Borboa says that he believes they have been transparent about these cases for a long time.

"It's also a task we have to communicate with everybody, meaning the community with how we do these investigations and show them," Bordoa said. "But it is an opportunity to show that Tucson has been ahead of the game in how we do these investigations for many years."

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says that he believes his department does a good job and that they investigate many different situations with their deputies.

But when it is a critical situation, he believes there is room to improve.

"We do a good job, I think we've done a good job but is that, could we not do better?" Nanos said. "Could we not be more transparent in what it is we do."

Over the course of the last year, both departments have worked to inform the public quickly when an officer or deputy is involved in a violent situation by providing video and evidence when available.

Those efforts have not gone unnoticed.

"I feel like it's very different than it was 10 years ago where it was, somebody got shot, case closed, where now the public is demanding to know why did this person get shot," said Anthony.

Anthony adds that these communities are still hurting and that this is bigger than George Floyd, and that this change needs to continue in a positive direction.