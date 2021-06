Krispy Kreme is making moon-gazing a bit sweeter!

Today, for one day only, space-loving fans can celebrate next week's 'strawberry' moon with an all-new strawberry supermoon doughnut.

This will be the final "supermoon" of the year.

The limited-edition treat is filled with strawberry kreme, dipped in strawberries and kreme icing, and topped with graham cracker "moon dust."