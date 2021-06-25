Iconic theater in Barrio Viejo to get remodeled

TUCSON (KVOA) - A historic theatre in town is getting a new look, to better serve the arts community across Tucson.



Stratford Art Works purchased the historic 1915 Teatro Carmen, which is located in the Barrio Viejo Neighborhood.

The new and improved space will offer a multi-purpose performing arts space, with flexible seating for up to 300 people.

It will also have a full stage and performance area and a small restaurant space.

"Were looking for memories, were looking for photographs, were looking for anything the community has from past experiences here to help us reconstruct," Herb Stratford, Stratford Art Works, said.



When the theatre was first built in the early 1900s, it was known as Tucson's largest theatre, for it hosted Spanish productions, early film screenings and even boxing matches!