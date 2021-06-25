Harriet Tubman inducted into military intelligence hall of fame

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A civil rights icon, known best for her Underground Railroad activities was inducted into Fort Huachuca's Military Hall of Fame.

Harriet Ross Tubman will join 278 other military intelligence professionals who were also recognized for their service; 17 whom are women.

Tubman served the Union Military as a spy, scout and military leader which lead to her gaining freedom and the freedom of thousands more.

Constance Huff, a retired army officer has been nominating Harriet Tubman for the past several years for her role in espionage.

"As I did the research and found what her contributions had been, I thought this woman is already in the MI Hall of Fame," Huff said. "I got online, looked at the list, and she wasn't. I thought I have to correct this, she has earned place, as a woman and as an African American!"

Huff enphasized the great risk Tubman faced for the work she was doing.

Despite the risk, she continued to fight for her people and lead them to freedom.