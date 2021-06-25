Extreme heat melting Mt. Rainier’s snow, ice

SEATTLE, Wash. (CNN) - Extreme heat slamming the Pacific Northwest is already showing a tangible effect.

There's melting snow and ice on Mount Rainier's 14,000 plus foot peak.

The national park in Washington State tweeted Friday that higher elevations won't be able to escape the heat in the pacific northwest.

Rainier has 25 major glaciers.

The Pacific Northwest is in line for potentially historic high temperatures through the weekend.

Forecasters say triple digit readings will not be rare.

Portland and Seattle could very well hit all-time records.