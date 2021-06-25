AMC ticket membership to reactivate July 1

(CNN) - If you're an avid movie-goer, take note that AMC Stubs Movie Memberships are re-activating July 1.

For months, AMC Stubs A-List members have had their cards inactivated, with hundreds of theaters closed.

However, theaters are opening up everywhere, and that popular movie membership card could come in very handy.

In fact, this is expected to be the busiest weekend so far at the box office, with "F-9" the ninth episode of the "Fast and Furious" franchise opening Friday.

Pre-pandemic, the AMC Stubs A-List allowed members to see three movies a week and to get other discounts.

Now that the memberships are no longer dormant, some film fans may be having second thoughts about returning to a crowded theater.

The movie theater chain said that's okay. Members can cancel their plans by going to the "Manage My Plan" section of the "My AMC" account.