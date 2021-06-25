“A Celebration of Kindness’: Ben’s Bells prepares for their annual event happening Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) – Familiar with Ben's Bells? They're a local organization striving to teach and spread kindness throughout the community. And, right now, they're preparing for one of their largest fundraising events.

Many people know about the green flowers around town, they've been around for 19 years. On Saturday, that organization is hosting an event called "A Celebration of Kindness".

It's a bit different this year as they chose to do a completely virtual platform. It's a trivia night that helps them fundraise for all the things the organization does throughout the year, such as:

The Kind Campus Program

Bell Distributions

Mural creations

You can attend the online event from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday but, the trivia game isn't the only thing involved.

"Along with the Celebration of Kindness, we are doing a 50/50 raffle. The winner will be announced during the Celebration of Kindness, which is going to be really exciting," said Monique Conway of Ben's Bells. "But they don't have to participate to win. Right now it's already at $2,000 so it's really exciting to win that pot that they are going to be splitting with Ben's Bells to make a difference."

Ben's Bells also recently re-opened their studio and is accepting volunteers. Volunteers help create the bells and more.

Ben's Bells was founded in Tucson 19 years ago. They also have locations in Phoenix and Connecticut. For more information on the organization, click here.

If you're interested in signing up to attend "A Celebration of Kindness," click here.