Sweet summertime! The Reid Park Zoo is just one of the many attractions that adapt to the heat.

TUCSON (KVOA) – Temperatures have already skyrocketed… but, does that take away from the fun that you can have in the Old Pueblo?

The Reid Park Zoo stays open throughout the summer. But, you might be thinking, "how can I possibly walk around during this heat?"

Although they're open, things are a bit different.

The flamingos are up and at ‘em on this fine #thursdaymorning 🦩



We're LIVE from the Reid Park Zoo talking about how you can stay entertained throughout this summer heat

Hours change and now they're open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. And, they've introduced Summer Safari Nights! Which are every Saturday up until Aug.14 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Summer Safari Nights give you the opportunity to enjoy the zoo during the cooler evening temperatures. They even have live music and more.

"We have amazing new species, this zoo is transforming every single day and is becoming the most amazing zoo on the planet," said Reid Park Zoo Development Officer Jed Dodds. "You have it right in your backyard. So, if you haven't come out to visit us at Reid Park Zoo, then you are missing out."

Remember, the Old Pueblo has museums, movie theatres, planetariums, pools, and more. All offer a way for you to be entertained while also staying cool at the same time.

Here are some suggestions of things to do from our Tucson Today family: