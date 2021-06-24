Limits on celebrating added to list at Tokyo Olympics

With the start of the Tokyo Olympics now less than a month away the International Olympic Committee is forging ahead despite continuing efforts to stop the games now adding even more rules for athletes and fans.

Adding to fears of more coronavirus cases news that a second member of Uganda's Olympic delegation has now tested positive for Covid-19 in Japan. This time it was an athlete.

This as protests continue in Japan against the Olympic games which are set to begin in just 29 days.

This week Olympics President Seiko Hashimoto unveiled new rules including a ban on drinking alcohol, high-fiving and loud shouting during the games. Foreign spectators have already been banned from this year's Olympics but currently some fans in Japan will be allowed to attend. Venues at the games are limited to 50-percent capacity with a cap at 10,000 per event but they say that could still change.

Japan just recently lifted a state of emergency but only about seven percent of the local population has been fully vaccinated so far.