Skip to Content

UA’s Jay Johnson makes “final list” of 3 for LSU baseball job

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:04 pm Arizona WildcatsLocal NewsSportsTop Stories

BATON ROUGE, LA (KVOA) - Arizona baseball coach, Jay Johnson, has taken the Wildcats to two College World Series in the last five years. 

He is one of the hottest coaches in NCAA baseball, and Louisiana State continues to court him.

The LSU baseball coach search has been narrowed down to three: Arizona coach Jay Johnson, Notre Dame's Link Jarrett and East Carolina's Cliff Godwin.  

After Arizona lost to Stanford in the College World Series, Johnson apparently was interviewed for the position at LSU left behind by Paul Mainieri. 

Coach Mainieri retired after 15 seasons as the Tigers' coach.

Author Profile Photo

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

More Stories

Skip to content