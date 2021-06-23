UA’s Jay Johnson makes “final list” of 3 for LSU baseball job

BATON ROUGE, LA (KVOA) - Arizona baseball coach, Jay Johnson, has taken the Wildcats to two College World Series in the last five years.

He is one of the hottest coaches in NCAA baseball, and Louisiana State continues to court him.

The LSU baseball coach search has been narrowed down to three: Arizona coach Jay Johnson, Notre Dame's Link Jarrett and East Carolina's Cliff Godwin.

After Arizona lost to Stanford in the College World Series, Johnson apparently was interviewed for the position at LSU left behind by Paul Mainieri.

Coach Mainieri retired after 15 seasons as the Tigers' coach.